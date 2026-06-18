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Chinese regulators clear Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, source says
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Chinese regulators clear Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, source says

Chinese regulators clear Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, source says

FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros. Water Tower is pictured at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, U.S. February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo

18 Jun 2026 05:27AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 05:29AM)
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LOS ANGELES, June 17 : Chinese regulators have cleared the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, according to a source familiar with the decision.

(Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters
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