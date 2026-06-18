Chinese regulators clear Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, source says

LOS ANGELES, June 17 : Chinese regulators have cleared the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, according to a source familiar with the decision.
(Editing by Franklin Paul)
Source: Reuters
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LOS ANGELES, June 17 : Chinese regulators have cleared the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, according to a source familiar with the decision.
(Editing by Franklin Paul)
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