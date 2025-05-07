Logo
Business

Chipmaker AMD forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates
Business

Chipmaker AMD forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Chipmaker AMD forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 May 2025 04:23AM
AMD forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, betting on robust demand for its artificial-intelligence chips even as trade tensions cloud the global economic outlook. 

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rose 6 per cent in extended trading. 

The optimistic forecast from AMD could help reinforce investor confidence in its ability to compete against Nvidia, after concerns around a trailing position in the lucrative AI market had sent its shares down more than 17 per cent this year. 

Demand remains robust for its advanced processors that power complex AI systems for Microsoft, Meta Platforms and other customers, with cloud giants reinforcing hefty spending plans for building AI infrastructure.

The company expects revenue of about $7.4 billion for the second quarter, plus or minus $300 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. 

AMD said last month it expects charges of up to $800 million due to the latest curbs by the Trump administration on exports of its advanced processors to Beijing. 

Adjusted gross margin for the second quarter is estimated to be 43 per cent inclusive of the charge and approximately 54 per cent excluding it.

Source: Reuters
