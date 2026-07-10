Circle wins final regulatory approval to establish US trust bank, shares rise

July 10 : Circle said on Friday it has received a final regulatory approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a national trust bank, sending the stablecoin giant's shares surging 10 per cent in premarket trading.

Here are some details:

• The charter allows Circle to act as custodian for its own reserves and hold crypto assets on behalf of institutional clients.

• "OCC approval to establish Circle National Trust marks a defining step in bringing blockchain technology and digital assets into the core of the U.S. financial system," Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said in a statement.

• Circle said the approval places its trust bank under direct federal oversight by the OCC, the primary regulator for lenders and national trust banks.

• As regulatory hurdles eased, digital asset firms have expanded into traditional finance, pursuing banking licenses, custody businesses and payment services over the past year.

• Circle issues USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a fixed value, usually through a 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar, and are widely used to transfer funds between crypto tokens.

• USDC has a market value of about $73.2 billion, according to CoinGecko.

• Circle shares have fallen 20.5 per cent so far this year, through last close, giving it a market capitalization of about $15.7 billion, according to LSEG data.