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As coal chokes Jo'burg, South Africa scientists launch pollution app
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Business

As coal chokes Jo'burg, South Africa scientists launch pollution app

21 Apr 2026 12:57AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2026 02:20AM)
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Source: Reuters
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