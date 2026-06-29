Logo
Logo

Business

Comcast to split cable business from media through NBCUniversal, Sky spinoff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Comcast to split cable business from media through NBCUniversal, Sky spinoff

Comcast to split cable business from media through NBCUniversal, Sky spinoff
A view shows a signage of Comcast and NBC Universal in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Comcast, which announced plans to spin-off the bulk of its fading NBCUniversal cable TV networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 20, 2024. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Comcast to split cable business from media through NBCUniversal, Sky spinoff
FILE PHOTO: The Sky logo is seen illuminated on the outside of a building at the company's headquarters in West London, Britain, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
29 Jun 2026 06:24PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2026 06:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 29 : Comcast will split into two publicly traded companies through a spinoff of NBCUniversal and Sky, separating its cash-generating broadband arm from a media and entertainment business under pressure from streaming rivals and industry consolidation.

Shares of the company rose more than 20 per cent in premarket trading on Monday.

The latest U.S. media industry shake-up follows years of cord-cutting as legacy players chase scale to better compete with Netflix while Paramount Skydance's $110 billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery is set to boost competition.

Comcast, which leans on cable for much of its cash flow, is also losing broadband customers to fixed wireless offerings from T-Mobile and Verizon and to fiber rivals building out networks.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"The transaction we are announcing will unlock a more entrepreneurial management approach and open up a multitude of new opportunities for each business," Brian Roberts, chairman and co-CEO of Comcast, said.

The split, expected to be completed in about a year, will create one company anchored by Comcast's cable, wireless and business services arm and another built around Universal theme parks, film and TV studios, NBC, Peacock and the European media business Sky.

Mike Cavanagh, Comcast's co-CEO, will run the new NBCUniversal. Michael Angelakis, former chief financial officer, will return to lead Comcast as CEO, after initially joining as a strategic adviser ahead of the separation.

Comcast shareholders will own stock in both companies after the deal closes.

The company will keep a stake of as much as 19.9 per cent in NBCUniversal for up to a year following the spinoff, which it plans to monetize over time.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement