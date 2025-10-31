Core consumer prices in Japan's capital rise faster-than-expected

TOKYO :Core consumer prices in Japan's capital rose 2.8 per cent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, staying above the central bank's 2 per cent target and keeping alive market expectations for a near-term interest rate hike.

The increase in the Tokyo consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.6 per cent gain. It followed a 2.5 per cent rise in September.

A separate index for Tokyo that strips away both fresh food and fuel costs - closely watched by the BOJ as a measure of domestic demand-driven prices - rose 2.8 per cent in October from a year earlier after a 2.5 per cent increase in September.

The BOJ exited a decade-long, radical stimulus programme last year and raised short-term interest rates to 0.5 per cent in January on the view Japan was on the cusp of sustainably hitting its 2 per cent inflation target.

While consumer inflation has exceeded the BOJ's 2 per cent target for well over three years, Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the need to tread cautiously in further rate hikes on uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariffs on Japan's economy.