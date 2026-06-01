Crypto exchange Binance rolls out trading in US stocks, ETFs

June 1 : Crypto exchange Binance said on Monday it has launched stock and exchange-traded fund trading for customers on its platform, expanding beyond digital assets into traditional financial markets.

Here are some details of the announcement:

• Binance said users will have access to more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on its app, in addition to crypto tokens.

• Customers will also be able to buy fractional shares, allowing them to invest in portions of stocks with as little as $5, the crypto firm added.

• The move comes as the lines between cryptocurrency markets and traditional finance continue to blur.

• The convergence has accelerated as companies seek to offer customers a wider range of financial services through a single platform.

• Binance joins a growing number of platforms that offer customers access to both digital assets and traditional investments, including rival exchange Coinbase and retail-focused trading platform Robinhood.

• Binance said it will also offer 24/5 trading, allowing customers to trade U.S. stocks and ETFs around the clock on weekdays.

• Extended-hours trading has gained popularity as brokerages and exchanges seek to meet demand for access to U.S. markets beyond traditional trading sessions.