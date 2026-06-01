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Crypto exchange Binance rolls out trading in US stocks, ETFs
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Crypto exchange Binance rolls out trading in US stocks, ETFs

Crypto exchange Binance rolls out trading in US stocks, ETFs

Smartphone with displayed Binance logo is placed on keyboard in this illustration taken, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Jun 2026 06:51PM
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June 1 : Crypto exchange Binance said on Monday it has launched stock and exchange-traded fund trading for customers on its platform, expanding beyond digital assets into traditional financial markets.

Here are some details of the announcement:

• Binance said users will have access to more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on its app, in addition to crypto tokens.

• Customers will also be able to buy fractional shares, allowing them to invest in portions of stocks with as little as $5, the crypto firm added.

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• The move comes as the lines between cryptocurrency markets and traditional finance continue to blur.

• The convergence has accelerated as companies seek to offer customers a wider range of financial services through a single platform.

• Binance joins a growing number of platforms that offer customers access to both digital assets and traditional investments, including rival exchange Coinbase and retail-focused trading platform Robinhood.

• Binance said it will also offer 24/5 trading, allowing customers to trade U.S. stocks and ETFs around the clock on weekdays.

• Extended-hours trading has gained popularity as brokerages and exchanges seek to meet demand for access to U.S. markets beyond traditional trading sessions.

Source: Reuters
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