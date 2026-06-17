Cyber warfare firm Twenty valued at $1 billion in latest funding round

June 17 : Cyber warfare startup Twenty said on Wednesday it has raised $100 million in a funding round that valued it at $1 billion, underscoring growing investor interest in cybersecurity and defense technology.

The round, led by Accel, brings the company's total fundraising to $138 million since its founding in 2024.

Other investors such as Point72 Ventures, Friends & Family Capital, Caffeinated Capital also participated in the latest funding.

The fresh capital will be used to expand research and engineering efforts, said Joe Lin, CEO of the Arlington, Virginia-based company, which develops AI-enabled cyber capabilities for the U.S. military and intelligence community.

Investor interest in cybersecurity has increased sharply as mounting concerns over AI-powered cyberattacks prompt governments and organizations to boost spending on digital security and defense.

"America is under sustained cyberattack, and our adversaries have learned — correctly — that those attacks rarely carry consequences," Lin said.

Reuters had reported in April that U.S. cybersecurity and intelligence agencies warned of escalating Iranian cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure sectors.

In March, Iran-linked hackers breached FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email account, publishing photographs and other documents online in a high-profile cyberattack.

Israeli researchers have also linked Iranian hackers to a separate cyberattack in March that disrupted parts of Los Angeles' transit system.