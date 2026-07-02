Danantara Indonesia says financial report is still being processed

JAKARTA, July 2 : Sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia said on Thursday that the companies under its control have all completed their financial statements for 2025, but the fund is still in the process of finishing its consolidated financial report for the year.

Danantara executives previously said its full financial report would be released before the end of June. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring the report's release, which will be Danantara's first since it was formed in February, 2025.

Here are the details from Danantara's announcement:

• Danantara is completing its consolidated financial statement for 2025 in accordance with the stages of its audit, and it will release the final report after the the audit process has been completed.

• It did not provide a timeline.

• Several companies such as state energy firm Pertamina, fertiliser maker Pupuk Indonesia and state banks have improved their performance, and their profits were rising as of April, 2026, it said.

• Danantara has re-invested the dividends it received last year from the companies under its ownership, focusing on stategically important projects such as infrastructure for hajj pilgrims in Mecca, as well as waste-to-energy plants in Indonesia.