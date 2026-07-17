Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports

July 16 : French software maker Dassault Systemes is in talks to buy drug-trial software maker ArisGlobal from Nordic Capital for about $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• The potential deal would extend Dassault Systemes' foray into software used in life sciences and would rank as its second-biggest acquisition after its $5.8 billion takeover of clinical trial software group Medidata Solutions in 2019, the report said.

• A transaction between the two firms is not a foregone conclusion, and talks could still fall apart, FT said.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

• In April, Dassault Systemes reported first-quarter revenue of 1.51 billion euros ($1.77 billion), in line with estimates.

• Hit by a prolonged slowdown in the global auto industry, Dassault Systemes, which provides software to automakers, plane manufacturers and industrial firms, is increasingly tapping augmented AI and data centers to drive growth.

• Dassault Systemes, ArisGlobal and Nordic Capital could not immediately be reached for comment.