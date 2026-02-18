Data leak at Abu Dhabi finance summit exposes global figures, FT reports

Feb 17 : Passports and other ID documents of hundreds of attendees of Abu Dhabi's flagship investment conference, including former British Prime Minister David Cameron and hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard, were exposed online, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The FT, citing documents, said scans of more than 700 passports and state identity cards were discovered on an unprotected cloud storage server associated with Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), a state-sponsored event that hosted more than 35,000 attendees in December.

Cameron, Howard, and U.S. investor and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci were among those whose identity documents were exposed, the FT said.

Howard declined to comment, while Cameron and Scaramucci did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Abu Dhabi Global Market, which organises ADFW, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The data was accessible to anybody using a simple web browser, the FT reported, citing freelance security researcher and consultant Roni Suchowski, who discovered it. The server was made secure after the FT approached ADFW about the leak on Monday, the report added.

ADFW confirmed in a statement to FT "a vulnerability in a third-party vendor-managed storage environment relating to a limited subset of ADFW 2025 attendees".

"The environment was secured immediately upon identification, and our initial review indicates that access activity was limited to the researcher that identified the issue," ADFW told FT.