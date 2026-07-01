Dollar fades as Fed's Warsh softens inflation tone

NEW YORK, July 1 : The dollar pared earlier gains on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said that inflation expectations and inflation risks have eased in recent weeks, ahead of a closely watched jobs report due on Thursday.

The Japanese yen, which had earlier slumped to a 40-year low against the greenback, rebounded as the dollar weakened.

Warsh, speaking at an international panel, said U.S. central bankers would decide whether to raise interest rates when they convene for their next meeting. He added that questioners would "fail" to draw any forward guidance from him.

The dollar has been underpinned by rising expectations of Fed rate hikes this year, as inflation runs well above the central bank's 2 per cent annual target. Still, many analysts believe the inflation picture will improve in the months ahead.

“Nothing that we see suggests that any imbalance either on the activity side or the inflation side is growing rapidly,” said Steve Englander, head of global G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank’s New York branch.

“You can afford to wait and see how these longer-term technological trends play out,” Englander added. “What we do see is that unit labor costs are very, very soft, and ultimately that's what the Fed controls.”

Even absent a more hawkish Fed stance, other forces are drawing capital to the United States and supporting the dollar, including the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence.

A resilient labor market, which has produced far stronger job gains than expected for the past three months, has also bolstered the outlook for U.S. growth.

Thursday's data is expected to show employers added 110,000 jobs in June, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3 per cent, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 60 per cent odds of a Fed rate hike by September, down from 65 per cent on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was last up 0.04 per cent at 101.28

YEN BEARS THE BRUNT OF DOLLAR STRENGTH

The Japanese yen has been one of the biggest casualties of the dollar's rally, putting Japan's Ministry of Finance in a difficult position over whether to intervene to support the currency.

Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, said intervention two months ago to support the yen had been effective, and that some U.S. officials had been "supportive" of the move, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Joey Chew, head of Asia FX at HSBC, said Japan's Ministry of Finance appeared more tolerant of yen weakness than in the past. Factors include broad-based dollar strength against major currencies and falling oil prices, which have eased pressure on the Bank of Japan to curb inflation.

She said the ministry could also be waiting for a downside surprise in Thursday's U.S. jobs report that might weaken the dollar, or could be "baiting speculative yen positioning to build to even more extreme levels so as to enhance the impact of its intervention."

Traders see Friday's U.S. public holiday as a potential window for Tokyo to step in, with thinner liquidity likely to amplify the effect of any move.

However, intervening during light liquidity “if anything, shows weakness rather than strength,” said Englander, adding that “most of the market doesn't think it's going to last.”

“The government has made it clear it doesn't want the (Bank of Japan) hiking very fast. The BOJ doesn't sound like it's in a hurry. The Japanese economy is maybe doing a little bit better than expected, but not enough to change anybody's view,” Englander said.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.15 per cent against the greenback to 162.35 per dollar.

The euro fell 0.24 per cent at $1.1394.

Data earlier showed that euro zone inflation fell more than expected in June to below 3 per cent, removing some of the pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 2.14 per cent to $59,921, after earlier dropping to $57,776, the lowest since September 2024.