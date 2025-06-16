Logo
Trump Organization unveils self-branded mobile phone network
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he departs the White House to attend the G7 summit in Canada, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/ Files

16 Jun 2025 08:14PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2025 08:36PM)
NEW YORK: Trump Organization launched a self-branded mobile network on Monday (Jun 16), dubbed Trump Mobile, signalling a new effort to court conservative consumers with a wireless service positioned as an alternative to major telecom providers.

The Trump family, long known for its real estate empire, luxury hotels, and golf resorts, has in recent years ventured into newer arenas, including digital media and cryptocurrency.

The Trump Organization said ahead of the president's inauguration that control of the company would be handed to his children, replicating the arrangement from his first term, though concerns about potential conflicts of interest remain.

The company is the main holding entity for most of the US president's business ventures.

It said on Monday its new mobile venture would have call centres based in the United States and phones made in America.

Source: Reuters/nh

