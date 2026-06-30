Dovish premier's 2nd appointee joins Bank of Japan board

TOKYO, June 30 : Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration appointed Ayano Sato, seen as an advocate of loose monetary policy, as Bank of Japan board member on Tuesday, adding an important voice to debates over further rate increases.

Ayano, a former academic, would be the second board member to be appointed by Takaichi following Toichiro Asada, who voted against the BOJ's decision to raise interest rates in June.

Sato will hold a news conference at 5:00 p.m. (0800) GMT on Tuesday, which will be closely watched for clues on whether she could join Asada in pushing back against further rate hikes.

Sato's debut policy meeting will be on July 30-31. While the BOJ is widely expected to keep rates steady at the meeting, the board will issue fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts that will likely offer clues on the timing of the next rate hike.