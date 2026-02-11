Logo
Dutch court orders investigation into Nexperia, upholds previous decisions including Chinese CEO suspension
A man rides a bike past the headquarters of the chipmaker Nexperia, as lawyers for the European management team of the chipmaker company and its Chinese owner Wingtech face off in an Amsterdam court as judges weigh whether to order a full investigation into allegations of mismanagement made by senior European executives at Nexperia, in Nijmegen, Netherlands, January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

11 Feb 2026 07:41PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2026 07:44PM)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 : A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered an investigation into mismanagement at chipmaker Nexperia BV and upheld an October decision to suspend former CEO Zhang Xuezheng, the founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent Wingtech, saying the company needs stability.

The decision leaves control of the company in the hands of the European team that has overseen it since a Dutch state intervention at the company led to a conflict over the firm that has disrupted automotive industry supply lines around the world.

Source: Reuters
