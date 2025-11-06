Netherlands' seizure of China chipmaker Nexperia sparks concerns among global auto companies

Global automakers are grappling with a supply chain disruption after the Netherlands seized Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia in late September, prompting Beijing to retaliate by banning exports of the company’s products.

Nissan Motor will cut production of its top-selling Rogue SUV in Japan by about 900 vehicles from next week due to a short supply of chips from Nexperia, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The output cut will start from Nov 10 at its plant in southwestern Kyushu, said the person, who declined to be identified because the information is not public.

Nissan is also reviewing planned output for the plant for the week of Nov 17 as the supply of parts using Nexperia chips remains impacted, they added.

In a statement to Reuters, Nissan said it would implement "small-scale production adjustments" during the week of Nov 10 involving several hundred vehicles at the Kyushu plant and its Oppama plant, south of Tokyo, where it makes the Note compact.

Germany, home to major automakers such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, said it was lobbying China in the interests of German customers of Nexperia through all available channels.

"We take the situation of the affected companies very seriously and are discussing the matter with the companies as well as with Dutch and European partners through various channels," a spokesperson for the country’s economy ministry told Reuters on Wednesday (Nov 5).

CHINESE-DUTCH TALKS UNDERWAY

Nexperia, Chinese-owned but based in the Netherlands, makes billions of simple but ubiquitous chips that auto suppliers use in parts ranging from brakes and electric windows to lights and entertainment systems.

The Dutch government seized control of the firm on Sep 30 by invoking a rarely used Goods Availability Act, citing fears of technology transfers to its Chinese parent, Wingtech, which the United States has flagged as a potential security risk.

It also replaced Nexperia’s Chinese CEO Zhang Xuezheng with interim CEO Stefan Tilger.

The Netherlands provided few details on its decision to invoke the act, but said concerns about Nexperia’s governance “posed a threat to the continuity and safeguarding on Dutch and European soil of crucial technological knowledge and capabilities”.

China, which slammed the move as “discriminatory”, banned exports of Nexperia products in retaliation. While most of the company's chips are produced in Europe, around 70 per cent are packaged in China before distribution.

China said on Saturday, after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the same week, that it would consider exemptions to the chip exports affected by the Dutch move.