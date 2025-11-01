China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

BEIJING: China said on Saturday (Nov 1) that it will exempt some Nexperia chips from an export ban that was imposed over a row with Dutch officials and has alarmed European businesses.

Anxiety over chip shortages began when the Netherlands invoked a Cold War-era law in late September to effectively take control of Nexperia, whose parent company Wingtech is backed by the Chinese government.

China, in response, banned any re-exports of Nexperia chips to Europe and accused the United States of meddling in Dutch legal procedures to remove Nexperia's Chinese CEO.

Beijing blamed on Saturday "the Dutch government's improper intervention in the internal affairs of enterprises" for leading to "the current chaos in the global supply chain".