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Elliott Management confirms stake in Japan shipper Mitsui OSK
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Elliott Management confirms stake in Japan shipper Mitsui OSK

Elliott Management confirms stake in Japan shipper Mitsui OSK

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship boat model is pictured in front of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) logo in this illustration taken March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

18 Mar 2026 09:51AM
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March 18 : Elliott Investment Management said on Wednesday that it has a built a "significant" investment in Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Source: Reuters
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