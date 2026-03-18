Elliott Management confirms stake in Japan shipper Mitsui OSK

March 18 : Elliott Investment Management said on Wednesday that it has a built a "significant" investment in Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
Source: Reuters
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March 18 : Elliott Investment Management said on Wednesday that it has a built a "significant" investment in Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
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