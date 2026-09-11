Tencent-backed Enflame triples in Shanghai debut as China AI chip bets surge

HONG KONG: Chinese artificial intelligence chipmaker Shanghai Enflame Technology surged about 200 per cent in its Shanghai debut on Friday (Sep 11), after the Tencent-backed company raised 6.12 billion yuan (US$912 million) in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at 410 yuan versus its offer price of 142.18 yuan, and rose to as high as 475 yuan before slipping back to around 430 yuan. China's STAR Market dropped more than 2 per cent, while the CSI 300 Index was down 1.43 per cent.

Enflame's debut adds to a rush of listings by Chinese companies seeking to supply computing chips for artificial intelligence, as Beijing pushes for home-grown alternatives to US suppliers such as Nvidia.

"Currently, subscription for new shares in the A-share market is one of the few investment approaches that can bring definite returns to investors," said Shen Meng, director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co.

He said GPU-related businesses offered investors clearer growth prospects than some concept stocks with weaker fundamentals, while US restrictions on Chinese access to advanced chips have increased interest in domestic alternatives.