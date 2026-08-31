ChatGPT becomes first AI chatbot to face tougher EU rules

BRUSSELS: ChatGPT will have to comply with tougher safety rules after the European Union added it on Monday (Aug 31) to a list of digital services subject to greater legal scrutiny, a first for an artificial intelligence chatbot.

Brussels also designated Reddit and Roblox as "very large" online platforms, a label that comes with additional obligations and oversight.

"ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the EU, in line with their large impact on our citizens and society," EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen said.

The "very large" designation applies to platforms and search engines with more than 45 million monthly active users in the 27-nation bloc, a threshold ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox reported meeting, the commission said.

The three now have four months to comply with additional obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a content law that is a major weapon in the legal armoury the EU has deployed to rein in Big Tech in recent years.

These include "assessing and mitigating the systemic risks stemming from their service and algorithmic systems related to the dissemination of illegal content, the negative effects on minors, users' physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security", Brussels said.

To bring it under the DSA's regulatory umbrella, the commission qualified ChatGPT as a search engine.