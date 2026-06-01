EU has had productive meetings with Anthropic over possible future access to Mythos

BRUSSELS, June 1 : The European Commission has had several productive meetings with Anthropic regarding possible future access for EU bodies to Anthropic's Mythos AI product, it said on Monday.

• The EU was responding after Bloomberg News reported earlier that Anthropic was set to give the EU's cybersecurity agency access to Mythos.

• Designed to find flaws in computer code to help bolster defences against cyberattacks, Mythos was initially seen by some cybersecurity experts as enabling attacks on the technology systems it aims to protect, although such fears now seem overstated.

• "I can confirm that the Commission had several productive meetings with Anthropic. We welcome the latest developments on potential future access," said Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier.

• The EU cybersecurity agency - called ENISA - is the body that is expected to get access to Mythos once there is agreement with Anthropic.