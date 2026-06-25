EU joins US-led 'Pax Silica' on securing AI, chip supply chains

BRUSSELS, June 25 : The European Commission has joined the U.S. initiative "Pax Silica", a group of U.S.-allied countries cooperating to secure supply chains needed for artificial intelligence, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said on Thursday.

Pax Silica is an effort by the U.S. state department on securing access to artificial intelligence and supply chain security, from energy and critical minerals to high-end manufacturing and AI models.

The Netherlands earlier this week also joined the pact.