Exclusive-EU advisory body proposes bulk of key spectrum goes to mobile operators, sources say

BRUSSELS :An advisory body to the European Commission will propose that the bulk of a key spectrum fought over by mobile operators and internet providers should be allocated to the former, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The Radio Spectrum Policy Group met in Brussels earlier on Wednesday.

European telecoms firms want more spectrum for mobile services, warning that Europe risks falling behind the U.S. in future 6G deployment if it does not have access to the upper 6GHz band, one of the few remaining large blocks of mid-band spectrum available.

Internet providers say additional spectrum is crucial for wi-fi services.