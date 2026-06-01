Exclusive-EU cloud rules to curb Amazon, Google access to strategic tenders, draft document shows

BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM, June 1 : Europe plans to propose strict criteria for cloud computing services in highly critical state tenders that could exclude Amazon, Microsoft and Google from such projects, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The proposal is part of the European Commission's Cloud and AI Development Act, which EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen will announce on Wednesday as part of a package of measures aimed at reducing Europe's dependence on U.S. tech.

The proposal, previously unreported and that could face late changes, also introduces mandatory non-price award criteria, including requirements for software and hardware developed within the EU, that would disadvantage U.S. big tech.

The European Commission declined to comment on details of its plans though said that its tech sovereignty package was "crucial for strengthening Europe's own technological capacities, for Europe's competitiveness and security."