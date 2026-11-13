Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 : Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned.

The revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation Thursday. The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care.

Reuters is not naming the second employee. Attempts to reach the woman were not successful.

Nvidia declined to comment. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for Nvidia's board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement following the reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name.