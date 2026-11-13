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Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say
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Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say
FILE PHOTO: NVIDIA’s CEO Jensen Huang attends a media roundtable meeting in Singapore December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say
Nvidia's vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell, with whom, according to New York Times report, CEO Jensen Huang also had an extramarital affair, speaks in an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Nvidia/via REUTERS
Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say
A photo shows NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with a woman confirmed by a Reuters source to be Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan released on June 7, 2024. Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS
13 Nov 2026 03:28AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2026 03:43AM)
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SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 : Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned.

The revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation Thursday. The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. 

Reuters is not naming the second employee. Attempts to reach the woman were not successful. 

Nvidia declined to comment. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for Nvidia's board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement following the reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name.

Source: Reuters
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