Logo
Logo

Business

FCC approves SpaceX plan to deploy additional 7,500 Starlink satellites
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

FCC approves SpaceX plan to deploy additional 7,500 Starlink satellites

FCC approves SpaceX plan to deploy additional 7,500 Starlink satellites

SpaceX logo is seen in this illustration taken, March 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Jan 2026 06:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, ‌Jan 9 : The Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it has approved SpaceX's request to deploy ‌another 7,500 second-generation ‌Starlink satellites as it works to boost internet service worldwide.

The FCC said Elon Musk's ‍SpaceX can now operate an additional 7,500 Gen2 Starlink satellites, bringing the ​total ‌to 15,000 satellites worldwide. The FCC is ​also allowing SpaceX to ⁠upgrade the satellites ‌and operate ​across five frequencies and is waiving prior requirements that ‍prevented overlapping coverage and ⁠enhanced capacity.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement