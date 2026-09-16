Stocks fall as Fed delivers hawkish rate hike

NEW YORK: Global stocks fell on Wednesday (Sep 16), reversing gains from early trade, while US government bond yields rose after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hike in interest rates and suggested more were coming.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points, its first increase since 2023, and signalled further hikes in the months ahead. New chair Kevin Warsh joined a unanimous vote in favour of the move.

The US central bank's decision is aimed at addressing inflation driven partly by higher oil prices. Fed officials expect one more interest rate increase this year and expect to hold steady in 2027.

On Wall Street, benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gave up gains in early trade and finished lower with energy and financials the main drag.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.21 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.45 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.01 per cent.

"Our view is that they have done this rate hike and maybe in the future, the market may be overpricing too many hikes going forward, and it may not be as many, and that would be a good relief for risk assets as well as commodities," said Wasif Latif, chief investment officer at Sarmaya Partners.