Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

July 3 : Toby Neugebauer, the co-founder and largest shareholder of energy and data center development company Fermi, said on Friday he has suspended his proxy campaign to call a special meeting after a Texas Business Court judge recused himself shortly before a scheduled hearing, disrupting the timetable for a strategic review.

Neugebauer said more than 70 per cent of votes cast so far backed a special meeting, but the judicial delay made it impossible to seat new directors in time to oversee what he called a "true dual-track process" for the company's financial and leasing needs.

Here are further details.

• Neugebauer said he would continue pressing the court to rule on Fermi's 70 per cent supermajority bylaw, which he has criticized as a board-entrenchment measure.

• The proxy campaign had won support from Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones, he said.

• He said he remained confident Fermi, which supplies power to data centers amid an artificial intelligence boom, could secure its tenant group, assuming talks involved the same parties his team was negotiating with before his departure.