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Fox to integrate Kalshi prediction market data across news platforms
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Business

Fox to integrate Kalshi prediction market data across news platforms

Fox to integrate Kalshi prediction market data across news platforms

The electronic news ticker of Fox News reads headlines at the News Corp. Building in the Midtown Manhattan area of New York City, U.S., July 20, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

07 Apr 2026 07:52PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2026 07:55PM)
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Source: Reuters
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