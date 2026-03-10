Logo
Logo

Business

France to harness nuclear power for AI data centres, says Macron
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

France to harness nuclear power for AI data centres, says Macron

France to harness nuclear power for AI data centres, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) attend the IAEA Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, France, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/Pool

10 Mar 2026 05:59PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, March 10 : France will be able to open data centres and meet the needs of artificial intelligence thanks to its large energy exports, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"In France, last year, we exported 90 terawatt-hours of decarbonized electricity. Thanks to our nuclear plants, we have the ability to open data centers, to build computing capacity, to be at the heart of the artificial intelligence challenge," Macron said in his keynote speech at the World Nuclear Energy summit in Paris.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement