France to harness nuclear power for AI data centres, says Macron

PARIS, March 10 : France will be able to open data centres and meet the needs of artificial intelligence thanks to its large energy exports, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"In France, last year, we exported 90 terawatt-hours of decarbonized electricity. Thanks to our nuclear plants, we have the ability to open data centers, to build computing capacity, to be at the heart of the artificial intelligence challenge," Macron said in his keynote speech at the World Nuclear Energy summit in Paris.