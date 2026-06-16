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France to invest €655 million in AI, set up common chatbot for all state services
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Business

France to invest €655 million in AI, set up common chatbot for all state services

16 Jun 2026 02:58PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2026 03:38PM)
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PARIS, June 16 : French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday the government will invest €655 million ($758.29 million) in artificial intelligence and will set up a common chatbot for all the state services.

• The French government will create a public health chatbot for state-owned health insurance Ameli agency.

• Create a new platform to make access to public data easier.

• "We can either be subjected to this (Artificial intelligence) revolution, or we can lead it," he said in a post on X.

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• "The question is not whether the state will use the artificial intelligence anymore, but the question is how fast will it transform," Lecornu said.

• "We cannot rely on tools developed by foreign powers. France must have its own tools," he said.

• He made the announcement as the "Viva Tech" conference was set to start in Paris.

($1 = 0.8638 euros)

Source: Reuters
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