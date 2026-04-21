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France's Atos narrows revenue forecast after quarterly drop
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France's Atos narrows revenue forecast after quarterly drop

France's Atos narrows revenue forecast after quarterly drop

The logo of French IT consulting firm Atos is seen during the 107th session of the Congress of Mayors organised by the "France's Mayors' Association" (AMF) at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles convention center in Paris, France, November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

21 Apr 2026 01:30PM
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April 21 : Atos, the French tech group that provides IT services to the National Health Service in Britain and to the Olympics, narrowed its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday after organic revenue fell 11 per cent in the first quarter due to market softness.

The company now expects its organic revenue to fall between 1 per cent and 5 per cent in 2026. It had previously forecast positive organic growth, but with a negative scenario that guided for a 5 per cent drop.

Revenue, excluding the estimated impact of recent asset disposals, was 1.64 billion euros ($1.93 billion) in the first three months of the year.

In the earnings statement, the company flagged a "softer-than-expected" revenue ramp-up in North America, saying some clients had taken a wait-and-see approach in the uncertain environment.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

Source: Reuters
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