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Fujitsu chairman quits following 'woman-related' improper behaviour
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Business

Fujitsu chairman quits following 'woman-related' improper behaviour

16 Jun 2026 12:33PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2026 12:55PM)
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TOKYO, June 16 : Fujitsu Chairman Hidenori Furuta resigned on Tuesday at his request after the company confirmed his "woman-related inappropriate conduct," a spokesperson at the Japanese technology conglomerate said.

Fujitsu has withdrawn Furuta's candidacy as a non-executive director in the annual shareholders' meeting slated for later this month, it said in a disclosure.

The spokesperson did not comment further about Furuta's conduct and any plans to replace him.

Furuta became Fujitsu's chairman in 2024 after serving as chief operating officer, executive vice president and chief technology officer, according to the company's website.

Source: Reuters
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