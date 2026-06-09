Geely says its driver assistance system authorized for use in EU

June 9 : A driver assistance system developed by Geely has been certified to operate in the European Union, the first time a Chinese auxiliary driving system meets those standards, the automaker said in a statement.

Geely is one of many Chinese automakers moving to set up production in Europe to avoid tariffs and increasingly strict regulations on importing foreign-made cars.

• Geely said its G-ASD (Geely Afari Smart Driving) system has met the United Nations' UN R171 regulatory certification standards

• This certification is the unified access standard established by the EU for high-level Driver Control Assistance Systems (DCAS) and is regarded as the “passport” for such systems to be legally deployed on European roads

• Geely expects to launch the first model equipped with the system in Europe in 2026.