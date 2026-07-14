Logo
Logo

Business

Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows

Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows

A street sign for Wall Street is seen in the financial district in New York, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

14 Jul 2026 03:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, July 14 : Global investor sentiment has climbed to its strongest level since February, with fund managers growing more optimistic on the economic outlook, artificial intelligence-linked spending and the prospect of a dovish Federal Reserve, Bank of America's latest Global Fund Manager Survey showed.

Cash allocations fell to an "uber-low" of 3.6 per cent from 4.1 per cent in June, level that triggered BofA's contrarian sell signal, while a record share of respondents said they expect a "no landing" for the global economy.

The survey was carried out between July 2 and July 9, after the interim deal to end the U.S.-Iran war and largely before hostilities resumed.

Key findings from the July survey in more detail:

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Investor sentiment rose to its highest level since February, reflecting optimism about economic growth, AI-related capital expenditure and expectations for easier monetary policy.

• A record 54 per cent of respondents expect a "no landing" scenario for the global economy, while only 2 per cent anticipate a hard landing.

• U.S. equity allocations were raised to the highest overweight position since December 2024.

• Long global semiconductor stocks remained the market's most crowded trade for a third consecutive month, cited by 82 per cent of investors.

• While some investors trimmed technology positions in July, none reported being short the sector.

• 61 per cent of respondents say hyperscalers are unlikely to cut capital expenditure this year, versus 28 per cent expecting reductions.

• AI bubble risks rose to the top spot among largest tail risk facing markets, pointed to by 45 per cent of respondents.

• 83 per cent do not expect the Fed to raise interest rates before the U.S. midterm elections in November.

• Investors cut their end-2026 oil price forecast to $71 a barrel from $86 in June.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement