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Goldman Sachs expects SpaceX's AI revenue to surge 100-fold by 2030, FT reports
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Goldman Sachs expects SpaceX's AI revenue to surge 100-fold by 2030, FT reports

Goldman Sachs expects SpaceX's AI revenue to surge 100-fold by 2030, FT reports

SpaceX logo is seen in this illustration taken June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Jun 2026 11:21PM
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June 4 : Goldman Sachs expects revenue from SpaceX's AI division to surge to $322 billion by 2030, up from $3.2 billion in 2025, according to the Wall Street bank's forecasts shared with a potential investor, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The investment bank estimates SpaceX's total revenue to reach $474 billion in 2030 from $18.7 billion last year, the report added.

Goldman's forecasts show that the bank expects revenue at SpaceX's AI segment to soar 388 per cent from a year earlier to $15.6 billion in 2026, and reach $34.5 billion in 2027, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Elon Musk's company aims to raise $75 billion, the ​most ever for an IPO, with a valuation of $1.75 ​trillion, immediately placing it among the top 10 most valuable U.S.-listed firms.

Source: Reuters
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