Google DeepMind signs AI research deal with film studio A24

June 22 : Google DeepMind and independent movie studio A24 entered into a partnership to explore how AI can support filmmakers and creative professionals, the companies said on Monday.

Here are some details:

• The companies said the initiative will focus on helping artists develop new creative workflows and techniques while ensuring future tools are shaped by the creators who use them.

• In recent years, A24 has produced horror film "Backrooms," Timothée Chalamet-starrer "Marty Supreme" and Oscar-winning adventure film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," among others.

• Under the agreement, A24 and Google DeepMind will collaborate on multiple research and development projects over time.

• Alphabet's Google has also made a $75 million investment in the independent film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. DeepMind did not comment on the investment's value.

• A24 will play an active role in developing new workflows, while filmmakers will retain full creative control, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the arrangement is not an intellectual property or data-training deal.

• The partnership will give A24 access to DeepMind's research, infrastructure and global reach, the source said.