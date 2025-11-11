Logo
Google to invest mid-single-digit billion amount in Germany, says industry source
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

11 Nov 2025 06:17PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2025 06:31PM)
BERLIN :Alphabet's Google will invest a mid-single-digit billion euro amount in Germany, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday, in a push to expand its infrastructure and data centre capacity in Europe's largest economy.

The plans include a new data centre in Dietzenbach close to Frankfurt and the expansion of a Google site in the city of Hanau in the same area, a second source said.

Google did not immediately comment on the size of the investment.

The U.S. tech company already said it would be "investing billions in Germany and will be addressing real issues of the future with innovations, artificial intelligence and climate-neutral transformation".

A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT) on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
