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Google to label verified investment apps in India amid scam crackdown
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Business

Google to label verified investment apps in India amid scam crackdown

Google to label verified investment apps in India amid scam crackdown

Google's logo during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana

25 Mar 2026 08:19PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 11:00PM)
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(Corrects typo in company name in paragraph 1)

March 25 : Alphabet's Google will label verified investment apps on its app store in India, a move aimed at helping users spot legitimate trading platforms and avoid scams, a senior official at the country's markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Wednesday.

The move will allow only brokers and intermediaries registered with SEBI to carry a verified badge, helping users identify legitimate platforms and distinguish them from fraudulent apps posing as them.

Source: Reuters
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