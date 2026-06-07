High fuel costs to trigger airline failures and consolidation, industry chief says

RIO DE JANEIRO: Soaring jet fuel prices driven by conflict in the Middle East are likely to push more airlines into bankruptcy and spur more sector consolidation this year and next, the head of the global airline body said on Saturday (Jun 6).

Global airlines are grappling with higher fuel costs driven by the US and Israel’s war with Iran, which has choked jet fuel supplies and disrupted key air corridors, forcing costly detours.

Budget carriers have been among the hardest hit, lacking higher margin revenue streams such as premium cabins, high-paying travellers and credit card loyalty programs.

The strain is already showing: US budget airline Spirit Airlines collapsed last month, and it will not be the last, said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, the industry’s main trade body.

“Unfortunately, I think there will be some carriers that will find this high fuel price very difficult to cope with," Walsh told Reuters at IATA's annual summit in Rio de Janeiro, adding he expects some airlines to go out of business and others to be acquired by larger carriers.

Airlines are also expected to protect margins by cutting unprofitable routes, while fares, which have surged since the outbreak of the Iran war, are unlikely to come down soon, Walsh said.

Even so, the pressure does not spell the end of the low-cost airline model, which continues to thrive outside the United States, where the big three carriers, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, are squeezing out budget competitors, Walsh said.

“I don't see that the low-cost model is broken; in fact, quite the opposite," he said, highlighting Ryanair's strong performance in Europe as an example.