Honda recalls nearly 99,000 US vehicles over airbag issues

May 29 : Honda Motor is recalling 98,892 vehicles in the United States over a defect involving unintentional deployment of air bags, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

Here are a few more details:

• The recall includes certain Honda Acura TLX, Accord Hybrid, and 2022 Accord vehicles, the auto regulator said.

• The regulator said the issue arises from a front passenger seat weight sensor that may crack and short circuit.

• Due to the issue, airbags may unintentionally deploy despite the presence of occupants like an infant in child seat or a child, for whom deployment should have been suppressed.

• As a part of the remedy, dealers will replace the seat weight sensors at no cost, NHTSA said.