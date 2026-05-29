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Honda recalls nearly 99,000 US vehicles over airbag issues
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Honda recalls nearly 99,000 US vehicles over airbag issues

Honda recalls nearly 99,000 US vehicles over airbag issues

The Honda logo is displayed, at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

29 May 2026 03:46PM
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May 29 : Honda Motor is recalling 98,892 vehicles in the United States over a defect involving unintentional deployment of air bags, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

Here are a few more details:

• The recall includes certain Honda Acura TLX, Accord Hybrid, and 2022 Accord vehicles, the auto regulator said.

• The regulator said the issue arises from a front passenger seat weight sensor that may crack and short circuit.

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• Due to the issue, airbags may unintentionally deploy despite the presence of occupants like an infant in child seat or a child, for whom deployment should have been suppressed.

• As a part of the remedy, dealers will replace the seat weight sensors at no cost, NHTSA said.

Source: Reuters
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