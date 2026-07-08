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Honda recalls over 300,000 US vehicles over rearview image display issues
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Honda recalls over 300,000 US vehicles over rearview image display issues

Honda recalls over 300,000 US vehicles over rearview image display issues

The Honda logo is displayed, at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

08 Jul 2026 04:19PM
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July 8 : Honda Motor America, a unit of Honda Motor Co Ltd, is recalling 325,588 Odyssey vehicles in the U.S. due to issues with the display of the rearview image, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

Here are details from the NHTSA:

• The recall affects certain 2018-2020 model Odyssey vehicles.

• Risks that water might enter the rearview camera and cause failure to display image when the vehicle is in reverse, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

• As part of the recall remedy, dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge.

Source: Reuters
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