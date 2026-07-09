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Honeywell Technologies raises profit guidance after one-for-two reverse stock split
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Honeywell Technologies raises profit guidance after one-for-two reverse stock split

Honeywell Technologies raises profit guidance after one-for-two reverse stock split

Honeywell logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Jul 2026 05:07AM
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July 8 : Automation firm Honeywell Technologies on Wednesday raised its second-half and full-year profit targets for 2026 after completing a one-for-two reverse stock split.

The company, formerly Honeywell, proceeded with the split after spinning off and listing its aerospace arm, Honeywell Aerospace, late last month. 

• Honeywell Technologies expects second-half adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.40 to $4.70, compared with $2.20 to $2.35 earlier.

• For the full year, it raised its adjusted EPS target to $7.90 to $8.30, compared with an earlier forecast of $3.95 to $4.15.

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• Its second-half and full-year sales and segment margin targets remained unchanged.

• Honeywell's three-way split into Honeywell Technologies, Solstice Advanced Materials and Honeywell Aerospace was announced last year, amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Source: Reuters
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