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Honeywell's Quantinuum eyes $14.3 billion valuation in upsized US IPO
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Business

Honeywell's Quantinuum eyes $14.3 billion valuation in upsized US IPO

Honeywell's Quantinuum eyes $14.3 billion valuation in upsized US IPO

The Nasdaq logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

01 Jun 2026 08:56PM
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June 1 : Honeywell's Quantinuum is targeting a valuation of up to $14.3 billion in its upsized U.S. initial public offering, underscoring robust investor appetite around quantum computing.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company is now seeking up to $1.46 billion by marketing 26.5 million shares priced between $53 and $55 apiece, it said on Monday.

It had earlier aimed to raise up to $1.05 billion by offering about 21.1 million shares priced between $45 and $50 apiece.

June is poised for a busy start to the IPO market as firms look to capitalize on strong market conditions ahead of SpaceX's blockbuster listing, with seven companies spanning from defense to energy sectors set to price their offerings this week.

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J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are joint lead active book-running managers for the Quantinuum offering.

Quantinuum is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "QNT" on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
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