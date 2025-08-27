HSBC UK restores banking services after outage

LONDON :HSBC customers in Britain were able to access mobile and online banking services on Wednesday afternoon after an outage temporarily prevented access to accounts, prompting an apology from the bank.

Thousands of HSBC customers started reporting problems around 1000 GMT, according to outages tracking website Downdetector. By 1505 GMT, HSBC UK's service page on its website reported no problems with both mobile and online banking.

"Mobile and online banking services are returning to normal following an earlier disruption," a HSBC UK spokesperson said. "We're really sorry, and appreciate our customers' patience as we continue to work behind the scenes to ensure a full recovery."

British lawmakers reported in March this year that nine top UK banks and building societies suffered at least 803 hours of unplanned tech and systems outages in the last two years, blocking millions of customers from accessing their cash.