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Hyundai Motor Group to make Boston Dynamics wholly owned with purchase of SoftBank stake
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Hyundai Motor Group to make Boston Dynamics wholly owned with purchase of SoftBank stake

Hyundai Motor Group to make Boston Dynamics wholly owned with purchase of SoftBank stake

The logo of South Korea's biggest automaker company Hyundai Motor is pictured at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

16 Jul 2026 11:22AM
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SEOUL, July 16 : Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday it would make U.S. robotics company Boston Dynamics a wholly owned subsidiary by acquiring SoftBank Group's stake of around 10 per cent — a move it said will help it deploy advanced robotics across its operations.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Local media reported last month that the transaction would likely be worth about 500 billion won ($335 million).

Hyundai plans to begin deploying Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot Atlas at a car manufacturing plant in Georgia from 2028.

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The robot will initially handle parts sequencing tasks, with its role likely to be expanded to a broader range of manufacturing processes, including component assembly by 2030.

Hyundai acquired an 80 per cent stake in Boston Dynamics in 2021.

($1 = 1,484.8000 won)

Source: Reuters
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