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India asks WhatsApp to hold 'usernames' rollout pending consultations, letter shows
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India asks WhatsApp to hold 'usernames' rollout pending consultations, letter shows

India asks WhatsApp to hold 'usernames' rollout pending consultations, letter shows

FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp app icon is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

02 Jul 2026 01:28AM
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July 1 : India on Wednesday directed Meta's WhatsApp to explain within three days why regulatory action should not be initiated over its planned "usernames" feature and asked the company not to roll out the feature in the country until consultations are complete, according to a government letter reviewed by Reuters.

Here are the details:

• In the letter, the ministry of information and technology said it had taken note of WhatsApp's announcement that it would introduce usernames, allowing users to initiate conversations without revealing their phone numbers.

• "We've announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on WhatsApp," a Meta spokesperson said, adding that the feature is not yet live and that the company has reserved usernames for public figures, government entities and verified Meta accounts to help prevent impersonation.

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• The IT ministry said the feature could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks by allowing bad actors to contact victims without disclosing their phone numbers

• It also expressed concern that usernames resembling those of individuals, financial institutions or government agencies could facilitate identity spoofing and impersonation

• The move comes days after Reuters reported that India had scrutinised Telegram over anonymity features that allow users to interact without revealing phone numbers

• In June, a home ministry report reviewed by Reuters said such privacy features make identity detection difficult and raised concerns over the app's use in cyber fraud and the sharing of illegal content

• Telegram also lost a legal challenge last month against India's temporary ban on the messaging platform, after the government argued in court that features including username-based interactions and concealed phone numbers created enforcement challenges

Source: Reuters
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