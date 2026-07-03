India issues notice to Telegram, Signal on concerns over usernames, source says

July 3 : India has issued notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal over concerns that their username features could facilitate impersonation and other forms of misuse, a government source said on Friday, escalating the country's scrutiny of user-anonymity tools on digital platforms.

Here are some details:

• The messaging platforms have been asked to explain the safeguards in place to protect users as part of the government's push to strengthen accountability on digital platforms, the source said on condition of anonymity.

• The notice comes after the government also directed Meta's WhatsApp to stop the phased rollout of its username feature in India that will eventually allow users to message others without sharing their phone numbers.

• The intervention is an escalation of India's policing of online platforms, coming weeks after it blocked Telegram and following years of run-ins with Elon Musk's X over content-takedown orders.