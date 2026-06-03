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India's IT stocks head for worst day in four months; TCS plunges 9%
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India's IT stocks head for worst day in four months; TCS plunges 9%

India's IT stocks head for worst day in four months; TCS plunges 9%

FILE PHOTO: Brokers trade at their desks inside a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

03 Jun 2026 02:47PM
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June 3 : India's information technology stocks were headed for their biggest single-day drop in over four months on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of AI on demand for traditional software services.

The IT index was down 5.8 per cent at 29,310.25 points. If losses hold, this would be its worst day since February 4.

India's largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services slumped 9 per cent and led losses, while Bengaluru-based Infosys and Wipro dropped 4.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Source: Reuters
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