Logo
Logo

Business

India's Tata signs up Intel as first major customer for $14 billion chip foray
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's Tata signs up Intel as first major customer for $14 billion chip foray

India's Tata signs up Intel as first major customer for $14 billion chip foray
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles pass through the security check at the entrance of Tata Electronics Plant in southern India, which makes Apple AAPL.O iPhone, component in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India, September 28, 2024. REUTERS/Haripriya Suresh/File Photo
India's Tata signs up Intel as first major customer for $14 billion chip foray
An Intel logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
08 Dec 2025 09:26PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2025 09:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 8 : India's Tata Electronics has secured Intel as the first prospective customer for its upcoming chip facilities, potentially signalling the U.S. chipmaker's confidence in India's manufacturing ambitions.

The electronics-manufacturing arm of the 156-year-old salt-to-software Tata group is investing about $14 billion to build India's first semiconductor fabrication facility in Gujarat state and a chip assembly and testing facility in the state of Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for India to rival global semiconductor powerhouses such as Taiwan, aiming to make the country a chipmaker for the world despite initial setbacks.

Intel and Tata Electronics will also explore the opportunity to rapidly scale AI PC solutions for consumer and enterprise markets in India, which they say is projected to be a global top-five market by 2030.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement